'You Are Glowing Babes': Ranveer Singh FLIRTS With Deepika Padukone, Announces 'Mera Baccha Ho Raha Hai' At Anant Ambani's Bash (WATCH)

Bollywood royalty Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently on cloud nine as they are set to welcome their first child later this year. The ecstatic dad-to-be was seen indulging in some adorable PDA with his wife on Saturday night during the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

A video of their moment has now gone viral on social media, in which Ranveer can be seen making a goofy announcement about the arrival of their child. "Mera baccha ho raha hai... Matlab kya he ho raha hai!" the actor declared, which left the audience laughing and the actress blushed.

He did not just stop there but went on to flirt with Deepika in his trademark Rocky Randhawa style from the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "Hi babes, Rocky Randhawa this side... Love you from last life. You are glowing babes! What is the raaz?" he asked, as the Bajirao Mastani flashed her billion-dollar smile.

The couple was then seen proceeding to the stage and shaking a leg to Ranveer's chartbuster, Gallan Goodiyaan, as the audience erupted with joy and excitement.

During the gala night, Deepika and Ranveer were also seen playing dandiya and laughing their hearts out, and netizens cannot help but gush over their cute moment.

Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their first child on March 29, a day before they travelled to Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. They shared a note with illustrations of a baby, and baby toys and accessories, and wrote, "September 2024".

As they travelled to Jamnagar, Ranveer was seen shielding his wife as they were mobbed by the media and paparazzi. Later, the overjoyed actor was also seen hugging the photographers and celebrating with them as they congratulated the couple.