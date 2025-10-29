 'So Petty & Unprofessional': Deepika Padukone's Fans SLAM Kalki Makers For Removing Her Name From Film's OTT End Credits After Fallout
Deepika Padukone's fans have expressed outrage and called out Kalki 2898 AD makers Vyjayanthi Films after her name was reportedly removed from the film’s OTT end credits following a fallout. The clip went viral on Reddit, where one user wrote, "This is downright unprofessional; she’s literally in the film." Another added, "This is in very bad taste."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's fans have expressed outrage and called out the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Films, after her name was reportedly removed from the film's OTT end credits following a fallout. This comes just days after she was dropped from the sequel. The film, released in 2024, is currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime. 

Deepika Padukone's Name Removed From Kalki 2898 AD's End Credits

A Deepika Padukone fan account shared a video showing that her name was removed from the end credits. The fan posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "credits aren’t just names at the end of a movie. They’re acknowledgment, accountability, and respect for the work put in. When someone like Deepika Padukone, who’s played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn’t credited even after months of OTT release."

Check it out:

article-image

Here's How Deepika Padukone's Fans Reacted

The clip also went viral on Reddit, where Padukone’s angry fans slammed the makers as ‘unprofessional’ and ‘petty’ for such a move amid their reported fallout. A user commented, "It’s one thing to have a falling out but this is just downright unprofessional. She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this."

Another said, "This is in very bad taste." "Deepika doesn’t even have to do a PR campaign to make them look bad, they do it themselves," read another comment. Another user wrote, "Next step what? Replace her face with someone else using AI? I won't be surprised! Now they are stretching this too much."

"It's always the men and group who are very pro women behaves like this when things go south. It only reflects on themselves, deepika chilling with her movie and baby and Meta," read another comment.

OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone’s Name from Credits
byu/Holiday-Version-3226 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Deepika Padukone Removed From Kalki Sequel

Back in September, the production house announced that Deepika will no longer be a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

As of now, neither the production house nor Deepika Padukone has reacted to the latest controversy.

