Krystle D'Souza Breaks Up With Rumored Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani, Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Report

Krystle D'Souza / Gulaam Gouse Deewani

Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D'Souza was reportedly dating restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani for the past few years. However, according to a recent report in Bombay Times, the two parted ways a month ago. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Earlier, Krystle neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Gulaam.

A source told BT, "They have gone their separate ways. She has consistently kept her personal life private and prefers not to discuss her break-up, which occurred about a month back." When the media outlet contacted the actress, she responded with 'no comments'.

While they have unfollowed each other on social media, and reportedly ended their relationship, Gulaam has not deleted the posts with Krystle.

Earlier this year, while wishing the actress on her birthday, he had posted, "Happy Birthday to the Bestest cutest prettiest nicest Human Being with the edgiest personality . Thank you for being you and making life so so beautiful each day everyday. Here’s to celebrating you everyday and here’s to a life filled with only love and laughter. Happy birthday Koaks (sic)."

Earlier, in an interview with the media outlet, Krystle had reacted to the rumours of her relationship with Gulaam. She had said, "Anyone with a bit of common sense can figure it out. I don't think I would want to define any relationship until there's a ring on my finger. And not the one I bought for myself (laughs)."

Further talking about him, the actress had stated, "Gulaam has been there for me during my toughest moments; he has lifted me up. He has made me feel valued today. If I have the confidence to perform on screen, it's because of him. He encourages me to improve. There are occasions I don't even want to attend, but he insists, 'You must go, you need to be seen.' Finding a partner who is that supportive for an actress is quite rare."

Let's see if Krystle or Gulaam will share any statement about their breakup reports.