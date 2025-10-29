 Mahhi Vij BREAKS Silence On Divorce Rumours With Husband Jay Bhanushali: 'I Will Take Legal Action...'
Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij hit headlines over reports of their divorce after 15 years of marriage. The couple, married since 2010, share three children. Reports claimed they finalised divorce papers months ago. Reacting to an Instagram post about their split, Mahhi said, "Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this,” confirming the duo aren't getting divorced.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently made headlines over reports of their alleged divorce after 15 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, share three children. Reports earlier claimed that the duo had allegedly signed and finalised their divorce papers a few months ago, around July–August, and had been living separately for some time.

Mahhi Vij Reacts To Divorce Rumours

Amid these rumours, Mahhi has finally broken her silence. Reacting to an Instagram post by the page Thought Ful, which claimed that the couple had tried to save their relationship but couldn’t overcome growing trust issues, the actress commented, "Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this."

Check it out:

'Lawyer Ki Fees Doge?': Mahhi Vij SLAMS Online Trolls Amid Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali
article-image

Recently, Jay shared a video on his Instagram handle with his daughter Tara. In the clip, Tara was seen dancing to the viral tune with the lyric "There's squirrels in my pants." Later, Jay joined her, lip-syncing the humorous line, "that girl's got some serious squirrels in her pants."

Jay captioned the post, "When Dad is alone with the kid, this has to happen." However, Mahhi's comment grabbed eyeballs after she wrote, "Tara is the cutest."

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce

According to Hindustan Times, Jay and Mahhi's custody arrangement for their children has also been decided. Reportedly, trouble began over Mahhi’s serious trust issues with Jay. "Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024," the source added.

Rumours about their divorce have been circulating for a while, especially after several fans noticed that Jay and Mahhi had stopped posting pictures together on social media. In fact, the two were last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration in August, where videos from the event showed them maintaining a noticeable distance.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

