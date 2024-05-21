Camila Cabello Reveals Having Sex For The First Time At 20: 'It Was Late For My 1st Relationship'

Camila Cabello |

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has shared details about her first relationship with Matthew Hussey in a podcast. She also revealed how she crossed paths with the author, life coach, and the YouTuber Matthew on the sets of a show in 2018.

Camila Cabello On How She Met Matthew Hussey

During the podcast, Camila said she was a 'fan' of Matthew Hussey's work when they first met each other. She also revealed that they headed out for dinner together.

During her conversation with Armchair Expert, Camila revealed, “I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before. That was my first relationship."

She further mentioned that she was 20 years old when she landed into her first relationship. It was also the first time she had sex. She revealed she lost her virginity at that time, however, the singer also said it was later than most women.

She said, "That was my first time having sex. First love-making was at 20. It was literally love-making. It was beautiful.”

"It was late for my first relationship. I was 20," the singer added.

Her Relationship With Matthew Hussey

While recalling her relation with Matthew, she termed it as, a 'perfect first relationship'. For her, he is a great person, and he has introduced her to new things such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Studio Ghibli films. The two broke up in 2019.

Camila Cabello's Current Relationship With Shawn Mendes

Camila and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes' romance began when they created a music video Señorita. That was the time when she parted ways from Matthew.

Camila and Shawn confirmed their relationship in 2019 and parted ways in 2021. The two were once again spotted together at Coachella, in April 2023. However, fans are curious to know about their relationship status.