Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Confesses Her Love To Armaan, But He Does THIS... (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest running shows on the channel. Enjoying a run that expands for more than a decade, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation which is led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit. In the current track of the show, Abhira and Armaan have finally parted ways as the truth about their 'contract marriage,' is learnt by the Poddars. While Abhira has fallen in love with Armaan, Armaan, who is unaware of the same has agreed on marrying Ruhi under his family's pressure.

Free Press Journal has now learnt of some exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that Abhira, who has now gone back home will be seen hugging Armaan tightly and crying her heart out, telling him that she cannot stay without him and that she really loves him. However, Armaan, reluctantly tells her this is all a dream and decides to stand up and leave. Abhira pleads and begs Armaan to not leave her and just wait with her for some more time. Armaan however leaves her eventually. By the end of the scene it will be discovered that it was all Abhira's dream and that her longing for Armaan has been intensifying.

While fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for Armaan to realise his feelings for Abhira, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a series of interesting twists lined up for the viewers of the show. These twists include Abhira and Ruhi learning of being sisters and Rohit coming back to the Poddar house. While these twists are sure to change a lot of dynamics in the show, the current track has surely been giving a tough time to the ardent fans of Armaan and Abhira who have been waiting to see them reunite.