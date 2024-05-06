(Exclusive) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Forces Armaan To Sign Divorce Papers, Krish, Kiara & Others Derail Plans

The longest running show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone ahead to be an audience favourite with its run of more than a decade. Starring Samridhii Shukla Rohit Purohit as the new leads, the show is now in its fourth generation. In the current track of the show, Abhira, who had left the Poddar house has finally returned with an intention of fixing Vidya and Madhav's relationship. However, Dadi sa, who cannot stand Abhira's presence wants both Abhira and Armaan to part ways and will be seen asking him to divorce Abhira.

Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive spoiler on the upcoming track of the show. According to our sources close to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi sa, who is hell bent on Armaan divorcing Abhira, that she will get the divorce papers and will ask Armaan to sign them. However, Krish, Kiara, Manisha and Madhav conspire to not let that happen. They will empty the refill of every pen in the Poddar house. So when Armaan is standing in front of Dadi sa to sign the divorce papers, none of the pens work and hence the procedure will be postponed.

Armaan is unaware that Abhira has fallen in love with him. Ruhi, who learnt of this took a drastic measure to not let Abhira confess her feelings to Armaan, as a result of which, Abhira leaves the Poddar house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions.