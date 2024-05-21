Jason Momoa Shares Mushy Photos With Girlfriend Adria Arjona, Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Jason Momoa |

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Dune: Part One, and more, has grabbed the headlines for his personal life. He shared some pictures with girlfriend, actress Adria Arjona, and made his relationship Instagram official.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share photos with Adria from his trip to Japan. In one of the photos, the couple is spotted cuddling in a restaurant. Another image showed them posing for the camera as wind blew their hair.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, and sharing another amazing adventure with Mi Amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my Aloha J."

Take a look at the post here:

Who Is Adria Arjona?

Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona is the daughter of Guatemalan Mexican singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She is known for films such as Pacific Rim: Uprising, the Star Wars series Andor, and more.

Arjona also reposted Jason's post on her Instagram story with red heart emojis.

When Jason Hinted About His Relationship

During an event, on May 11, a fan had asked him whether he was single. To which, he responded, "I'm very much in a relationship. You will find out very soon."

Jason was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The two called it a quit in 2022. The former couple has two children -- daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

On the work front, Jason will be next in films like Minecraft, Animal Friends and In the Hand of Dante.