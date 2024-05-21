 Jason Momoa Shares Mushy Photos With Girlfriend Adria Arjona, Makes Relationship Instagram Official
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJason Momoa Shares Mushy Photos With Girlfriend Adria Arjona, Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Jason Momoa Shares Mushy Photos With Girlfriend Adria Arjona, Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shares pictures and makes it Instagram official with his girlfriend and actress Adria Arjona.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Jason Momoa |

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Dune: Part One, and more, has grabbed the headlines for his personal life. He shared some pictures with girlfriend, actress Adria Arjona, and made his relationship Instagram official.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share photos with Adria from his trip to Japan. In one of the photos, the couple is spotted cuddling in a restaurant. Another image showed them posing for the camera as wind blew their hair.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, and sharing another amazing adventure with Mi Amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my Aloha J."

Take a look at the post here: 

Who Is Adria Arjona?

Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona is the daughter of Guatemalan Mexican singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She is known for films such as Pacific Rim: Uprising, the Star Wars series Andor, and more. 

Arjona also reposted Jason's post on her Instagram story with red heart emojis. 

When Jason Hinted About His Relationship

During an event, on May 11, a fan had asked him whether he was single. To which, he responded, "I'm very much in a relationship. You will find out very soon."

Jason was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The two called it a quit in 2022. The former couple has two children -- daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

On the work front, Jason will be next in films like Minecraft, Animal Friends and In the Hand of Dante.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?

Did Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform