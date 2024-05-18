Ritesh Sidhwani's Mom Funeral: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 18, 2024

Film producer, Excel Entertainment's co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's mom, Leelu Sidhwani, passed away on May 17 after being hospitalised due to illness

Photos Via Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar, who is Ritesh Sidhwani's close friend and also the owner of Excel Entertainment, arrived to pay his last respects.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen arriving at the funeral to pay their condolences.

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey arrived for the last rites of Ritesh's mom

Farhan Akhtar's wife, Shibani Dandekar attended last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mom.

Dressed in white, Kunal Kemmu was also seen.

Kriti Kharbanda chose a white ethnic outfit as she arrived at Ritesh's residence.

Mimi actress Sai Tamhankar was also seen.

Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mother, Leelu, which took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium today.

Pulkit Samrat and Ali Fazal also arrived for the last rites.

