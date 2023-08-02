Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth Unleashes Ferocious Tiger Muthuvel Pandian In Rousing Trailer

Marking his 169th film, superstar Rajinikanth is set to return to the silver screen, following a gap of two years with the Nelson directorial Jailer. Fans of the superstar are eagerly awaiting the magic that will unveiled on the big screen. Besides the senior actor, the film also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar as the principal antagonist.

On Wednesday evening, the makers of the film revealed it's trailer titled the Jailer Showcase. Introducing viewers to Rajini's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a seemingly sweet family guy, who can knock a solid punch at unexpected turns, the actor is shown slashing and tearing the bad guys apart with the same ferocity.

The actor is seen wearing formal shirts and trousers which give away a very placid, dormant look like tigers usually are until they are provoked. Then, there is no point of return.

Directed by Nelson, whose last venture Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde was a collective box-office failure, Rajinikanth is confident that Jailer will surpass all expectations of fans and trade.

The story traces an old but bold man's quest to save his family from evil hands. He seeks help from old friends to put a task force against his enemies and starts taking them down one by one. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the soundtrack of the film is already a soaring hit on social media with both Kaavalaa and Hukum trending across global music streaming apps.

Co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Mirnaa Menon, the film releases in cinemas on August 10, 2023. The film is not being marketed as a Pan-Indian release but it will be released across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

