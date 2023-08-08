Jailer VS Jailer Controversy: Clash Between Rajinikanth-Starrer and Sakkir Madathil-Directorial Averted, Here's How

Caught in controversy over bearing the same title, the clash between the upcoming Rajinikanth-release Jailer and the Malayalam film helmed by Sakkir Madathil has been averted, much to the relief of everyone concerened. As per reports, it is being suggested that the Malayalam film will release theatrically on August 18.

While Madathil fought the good fight and expressed his displeasure over the clash with both films bearing the same name, unfortunately the odds were against him. The director went on record to state that several distributors and theatre owners were giving more preference to the Tamil film over screening his Malayalam feature. While the Tamil Jailer is being touted as a Pan-Indian release with fans getting to enjoy the film in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Madathil's film held lesser water against the bigger commercial prospect.

Madathil also cites that his Jailer is barely being allotted screentime in comparison to the Nelson directorial. Apparently, the exhibitors were only allowing 42 days of a theatrical run, in comparison to a needed 75 days runtime. Madathil had also requested Sun Pictures, the presenters of the Tamil film to alter the title. But, his requests were not paid any heed to.

Unfortunately with little to no support to his cause, Madathil has been left with no choice but to back out of the clash and opt for a solo release.

Rajinikanth's Jailer will release as per schedule on August 10 and also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. Directed by Nelson, the film is already witnessing bumper advance bookings at the box-office.

