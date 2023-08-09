WATCH: Rajinikanth Jets Off To Himalayas A Day Before Jailer Release

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to be back on the silver screens with a bang as his upcoming film 'Jailer' is scheduled to release in theatres across the globe on August 10, Thursday. And just a day before the film hits the cinemas, the actor has decided to take off to the Himalayas.

On Wednesday morning, Rajinikanth was seen leaving his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and jet off to the Himalayas.

Before leaving, he spared a couple of minutes to interact with the media present outside his house and even left behind a message for his fans.

Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

In the videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, Rajinikant can be seen in his trademark white t-shirt and pants, and he greeted the media with a warm smile.

He informed that he was already on a trip to the Himalayas when the COVID-19 pandemic happened and he had to return. He has now decided to continue and complete the tour.

While he won't be attending the premiere of 'Jailer', he urged his fans to watch the film and share their honest review and feedback.

About Jailer

Ahead of the film's release, fans have been organising special puja and are offering prayers for the success of 'Jailer. Not just that, but a bunch of Rajinikanth's fans have also pledged to not consume alcohol.

'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screens after two long years. The film promises to be an action entertainer and it features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in key roles.

A few days ago, the makers dropped Tamannaah and Rajinikanth's song 'Kaavaalaa' from the film and it has been ruling the charts since then.

In a special surprise for fans, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too will be seen making a special appearance in 'Jailer'.

