Most Expensive Ticket For Rajinikanth's Jailer Is Already Sold Out! 

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is all set to hit the big screens on August 10. The action-packed entertainer marks his return to films after a hiatus of two years. Besides him, Jailer has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in an extended cameo.

As the advance bookings for Jailer, a look at a popular ticket booking website shows that the most expensive ticket for the film, priced at Rs 2,200 is already sold out for the first day at PVR: Directors Cut, Forum Rex Walk Bengaluru. The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The trailer for the film shows Rajinikanth playing the role of policeman 'Tiger' Muthuval Pandian someone not to be messed around with. After his son goes missing, the veteran officer goes on a hunt using his killer instincts and will stop at nothing to protect his family.

Jailer is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Muran in association with Sun Pictures. When it comes to Rajinikanth, the craze in South India can never be matched. Many offices across Chennai and Bengaluru have declared holidays on August 10 and are also handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.

Fans also offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. They performed special worship to the temple deity by offering the unique penance 'Man Soru' for the film's success.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will skip the Jailer premiere. On Wednesday morning, he was seen leaving his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and jetting off to the Himalayas. He has urged his fans to watch the film and share their honest review and feedback.

