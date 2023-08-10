Jailer Twitter Review: Rajinikanth's Comeback Declared 'Blockbuster' By Fans

After much anticipation and hype, Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer', which marks his return to the silver screens after two long years, finally released in theatres on August 10, Thursday. The film's release is no less than a festival for fans of the superstar and people were seen thronging cinema halls to watch the first show of the film on Thursday morning.

Rajinikanth's fans have gone out of their way this time and have taken the craze a notch higher as they were seen organising pujas and havans for the actor, erecting mammoth cutouts across the country and even pouring milk and showering flowers on his posters.

Fans were seen queueing up outside cinema halls in the early hours of Thursday to catch the first glimpse of the Thalaiva, and social media is already flooded with the film's reviews by the eager fans and critics.

Jailer twitter review

'Jailer', which is touted as Rajinikanth's "comeback" has already been declared a blockbuster by his fans.

"Super Movie 🔥🔥Good 1st half. Super interval fight 🔥🔥Block buster 2nd half," a user tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Mass is back", while one tweeted, "Bestuuu Thalaivar film in terms of commercial".

About Jailer

Besides Rajinikanth, 'Jailer' also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. And if that wasn't enough, the film also has a surprise cameo by none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

'Jailer' is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Muran in association with Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has decided to step away from the hullabaloo around 'Jailer'. He was seen leaving for the Himalayas on Wednesday, where he would be staying for the next few days.

