Jailer Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Already Earns ₹19 Crore In India & US

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's much-awaited film Jailer has collected Rs 19 crore at the box office, even before its release in theatres. It looks like the film is on its way to break records as it has already earned Rs 12.8 crore in India through advance bookings.

According to media reports, Jailer earned Rs 11.7 crore from its Tamil version whereas Rs 1.1 crore has been collected through the Telugu version. This makes the total collection Rs 12.8 crore in India.

Reportedly, a trade analyst has stated that in the USA Jailer has so far sold 37,000 tickets and collected $ 802,628 (Rs 6.64 crore).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film will be out in theaters on August 10 and Rajinikanth's fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement. The film marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screens after two years.

Ahead of Jailer's release, fans have organised special puja and are offered prayers for the success of the film. Some of them have also pledged to not consume alcohol.

Read Also WATCH: Rajinikanth Jets Off To Himalayas A Day Before Jailer Release

Jailer will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels' Gadar 2. Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar is also scheduled to release on August 11.

Meanwhile, Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and it also features Priyanka Mohan, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and others in prominent roles. Besides the stellar cast, the makers of Jailer have also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)