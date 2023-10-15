Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Likely To Reconcile?

One of the most disappointing stories of separation to have emerged from the Tamil film industry in recent memory is that of Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor/filmmaker Dhanush. The duo formally announced their separation in 2022 following 18 years of marriage.

Though an official reason is yet to be known in the publick domain, both parties have maintained that they could not sort their personal indifferences, which proved to be the cause. While the two have chosen to stay separately, they have taken complete accountability to co-parent both their sons Yatra and Linga.

But a recent incident where both personalities were spotted at a school event featuring their elder son, set tongues wagging over a possibility of a patch-up. Earlier it was also reported by a section of the media that the couple are contemplating over anulling their divorce.

However, a recent tabloid report has dispensed the rumours, affirming that Dhanush has no intentions on sorting his difference with Aishwarya. A source close to the actor says, “Dhanush is not working on his differences with Aishwarya. They are separated and have gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can’t be together."

It is also being speculated that neither parties are willing to undergo divorce proceedings unless and until either of them intend to remarry. Until then, they are happy to lead their separate lives while continuing to look after the needs of their kids.

Upcoming Projects

The Asuran actor is gearing up for the release of Captain Miller on December 15, 2023. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and Nassar. In addition to the aforementioned film, the actor is also prepping for his 50th film, which has been tentatively titled as D50.

Aishwarya on the meanwhile, is helming Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. The film also feature a cameo by superstar Rajinikanth.

Read Also Dhanush's Captain Miller Set For Release On December 15

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)