Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush-Nithya Menen 2022 Hit To Now Stream On Amazon Prime Video, Fans Are Ecstatic

One of the biggest sleeper hits of Tamil cinema in 2022 was the delightful romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam that starred superstars Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the leads. Considering that both actors were keen to work with each other for a long time, fans were more than thrilled when filmmaker Mithran R. Jawahar brought the talented powerhouses together for the film.

Earlier, the movie was available online for viewing on Sun NXT, the flagship OTT platform by Sun Pictures, who've also lent their weight as producers of the film. But, owing to internal differences over streaming and satellite rights, the film has now shifted base to Amazon Prime Video and is available for streaming from October 6 onwards. Fans across the world can now enjoy the film in five Indian languages namely Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

This news has left fans of both Dhanush and Nithya ecstatic on the internet as many had not been able to view the film, owing to their inability to subscribe to multiple OTT platforms. Many took to social media to express their sentiments on finally being able to view the much-loved 2022 film.

In a recent AMA session on her X handle, Master actress Malavika Mohanan had also exclaimed how Thiruchitrambalam was one of her favourite films in the last one year.

She had tweeted, "Of the films I saw in the last year I absolutely loved & enjoyed watching #Thiruchitrabalam ! Was a cute, fun & lovable film it was no?!"

A perfect blend of comedy and romance, Thiruchitrambalam traces the story of food delivery guy Pazham (Dhanush), who navigates in between heartbreaking romantic prospects and a troubled relationship with his father (Bharathiraja). While he sets out on a journey of self-discovery, his biggest source of strength is his best friend Shobhana (Menen).

With chart-buster music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.