Nithya Menen Lashes Out At Fake News Reports Over Being Harassed By Tamil Actor, Demands Better Journalism

Nithya Menen is not only applauded for her commendable acting chops but also for her fierce stance on pertinent issues and concerns which need to be addressed. As the talented actress gears up for the release of next OTT offering Kumari Srimathi on Amazon Prime Video, she had to unfortunately bring out a recent incident to public attention which stirs up the debate once again on the nature of how entertainment news is fabricated on the basis of mere gossip.

Lashing out at tabloid culture that often misrepresents facts, Nithya took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a leading portal that reported about alleged harassment towards the actress by a Tamil actor, leading to unnecessary speculations. The text on the screenshot which is supposedly a tweet, reads as, "A Tamil hero harassed me during shooting, I've faced a lot of problems in Tamil Film Industry.- Nithya Menen in her recent interview.". Responding to the claim, Nithya wrote over the tweet, "False news! Completely untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows please point me in the direction of who started this rumour. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these types of false news just to get clicks."

Sharing the first post, the actress shared in her caption, "It's very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - Be Better than this! #stopfakenews"

Soon after she posted the first update, fans came down to help her trace the culprit and immediately, the Thiruchitrambalam actress shared another post saying, "We are all here for such a short period of time . It always surprises me how much wrong we do to each other :) I point this out today because only accountability stops bad behaviour .

Be better humans @ursbuzzbasket @letscinema and all the others who have followed this bandwagon. #stopfakenews." The second post carried an image of another tweet that turns out to be the source of the misinformation. The tweet reads, "A Tamil hero harassed me, i've faced a lot of problems in #Tamil Film Industry. - #Nithya Menen #Nithya Menon "I'VE NEVER FACED ANY PROBLEMS IN TELUGU INDUSTRY BUT I FACED A LOT OF PROBLEMS IN TAMIL INDUSTRY."

Consecutive posts from the actor pointing out the nature of fabricated news found a lot of support online with netizens coming forward to speak in support of her.

One user wrote, "People should do this more for fake news."

Another user commented, "He should learn a lession for making false statements. Then no others will do such kind of work to get lot of views."

Another extreme comment read as follows, "People who have time to spread rumors about others are the ones with the saddest and lamest life possible"

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Kumari Srimathi, which streams on Amazon Prime Video from September 28, 2023 onwards.

