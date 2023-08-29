Nithya Menen Performs Chitrangada, Pays Tribute To The Women Of Bengal

Actress Nithya Menen, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada and Hindi films, has shared a post of her performance of the dance-drama 'Chitrangada', calling it a tribute to all the girls who grew up in Bengal.

Taking to photo-sharing platform Instagram, Nithya shared a string of vibrant photos, wherein we can see her sitting on a floor full of yellow flowers, dressed in traditional attire. She is posing candidly for the camera while wearing a silver anklet. Nithya, who oozed elegance in the pictures, captioned the post: " 'Chitrangada', a dance drama, originally composed by Nobel laureate Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore in 1892, is based on the love life of Manipur's princess Chitrangada and Arjuna, the third Pandava of the epic Mahabharata. It documents the emotional journey of Chitrangada as she is awakened by her irresistible love." "Reimagine is an attempt to create a fresh look and feel for the characters, and spinning a new story out of them. But all are re-interpretations with an intriguing approach while retaining the visual essence of the original works," the note read. She concluded saying: "This one particularly is a tribute to all girls who grew up in Bengal, and dance classes were an integral part of their life.The little girls participated in Rabindrajayanti celebrations in the locality where Tagore's dance dramas were performed."

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "You look irresistibly, irreplaceably, immensely beautiful There are TONS of times I imagined YOU as Chandramukhi too. You just look so gorgeous this way as a dancer!" "Totally mesmerised!!you look stunning." "You look ethereal." "I'm loving these recreations." "This is so elegant and beautiful. Falling in love all over." "Best suited for you, I think if Rabindranath Tagore is alive he will create the same with your features." On the work front, she made her Hindi debut with 2019 film 'Mission Mangal', starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. She played the character of Varsha Pillai. She was also seen in crime drama thriller series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. She played the role of Abha Sabharwal, wife of Abhishek's character. Nithya next has two web-series-- one in Malayalam titled 'Master Peace', and the other in Telugu titled 'Kumari Srimati'.