Nithya Menen: 11 Films that prove the OK Kanmani actor is a powerhouse performer across languages

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
One of the very few actresses from South Indian cinema, who isn't just a mere love interest to the hero, Nithya Menen has delivered some stupendous performances in her right for more than a decade, establishing herself as a fan favourite across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Here's a look at her finest acts, till date
Ala Modalaindi - Her debut Telugu film opposite Nani, the two actors shared such seamless chemistry that not only did the film run for over 100 days at the box-office, it is also considered one of the best films from Telugu cinema, of all time
Ustad Hotel - She paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan for the first time in this heartfelt Malayalam dramedy and cinema fans knew that they had a brand new pair to root for
Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju - Fetching Nithya her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress South in Telugu, the film saw her play a Muslim woman, who faces dejection by her lover and eventually moves to Malaysia to become a successful businesswoman
100 Days of Love - Teaming up with Dulquer for their second film, '100 Days of Love' has a cult following amongst Malayalam cinema fans. This is a super sweet love story that you can enjoy on a lazy, Sunday afternoon
OK Kanmani - A little after '100 Days of Love', both Dulquer and Nithya starred in one of the most progressive, romantic films in Tamil cinema, yet. Both were such a dream together in this Mani Ratnam directorial that film fanatics across languages swear by their chemistry
Mersal - In the Tamil blockbuster film that starred Vijay and three leading heroines, Nithya stood out for her performance, in comparison to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal. Playing a Punjabi woman married to a Tamil man, Nithya delivered a performance that wasn't a stereotype
Awe - The National Film Award-winning multi-starrer had Nithya stand out, yet again as Krishnaveni, a psychiatrist
Praana - Playing a writer grappling with social issues, the actress painted a melancholic picture
Psycho - Playing a handicapped ex-cop who aides the hero on the look out for a serial killer, Nithya was a vision of strength and resolve
19(1)(a) - An important film on the freedom of expression, powered by the towering performances of Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, film critic Anna M.M Vetticad listed this film as 10 of the Best Malayalam Films in 2022. The success of this film is such that is going to be screened at the 45th Moscow International film festival
Thiruchitrambalam - The Tamil film that finally brought together two of the finest acting talents, Menen delivered a phenomenal performance as Shobhana in Dhanush's highest grossing film, till date. As the long-loving best friend, who refuses to be an option in the life of the hero, Menen displayed integrity and dignity in her performance
