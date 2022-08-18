e-Paper Get App

Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out in cinemas, netizens say 'Nithya Menen steals the show as Shobana'

People who visited the theatres to watch it ASAP seem to have loved the chemistry of the two along other elements of the Tamil movie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

The unit of director Mithran R. Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon and Raashi Khanna in the lead, has now released in cinema halls.

The film trailer had earlier revealed that Dhanush is playing a delivery boy and enjoys a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, his relationship with father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not so smooth.

Who's Nithya Menon in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam? Known by the reel name Shobana, she happens to a childhood friend of the male lead. People who visited the theatres to watch it ASAP seem to have loved the chemistry of the two along other elements of the Tamil movie.

Take a look at some review-reactions, right here:

Read Also
Dhanush Birthday Special: Top movies of 'The Gray Man' actor
article-image
HomeViralDhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out in cinemas, netizens say 'Nithya Menen steals the show as Shobana'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

No confirmation of any terror angle: Devendra Fadnavis says 'boat drifted due to high tide in...

No confirmation of any terror angle: Devendra Fadnavis says 'boat drifted due to high tide in...

'Result did not go our way last time we played Pakistan, this time it will be different': India...

'Result did not go our way last time we played Pakistan, this time it will be different': India...

'There is no hope for justice in future' says Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz on release of convicts...

'There is no hope for justice in future' says Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz on release of convicts...

Raigad gun scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach; Maharashtra put on...

Raigad gun scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach; Maharashtra put on...