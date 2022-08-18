Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out in cinemas, netizens say 'Nithya Menen steals the show as Shobana'

The unit of director Mithran R. Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon and Raashi Khanna in the lead, has now released in cinema halls.

The film trailer had earlier revealed that Dhanush is playing a delivery boy and enjoys a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, his relationship with father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not so smooth.

Who's Nithya Menon in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam? Known by the reel name Shobana, she happens to a childhood friend of the male lead. People who visited the theatres to watch it ASAP seem to have loved the chemistry of the two along other elements of the Tamil movie.

Take a look at some review-reactions, right here:

#Thiruchitrambalam Review:



It's high time more filmakers start casting #NithyaMenen in their films😁



She is one of the reason for #Thiruchitrambalam to be this good😃



Already a fan of her & this film just made my day😇



Her Chemistry With #Dhanush 👏#ThiruchitrambalamReview — MTFCRAWANG VIJAY MAKKAL IYAKKAM VST (@Mtfcrawang22) August 18, 2022

Loved #Thiruchitrambalam ❤️



We need more feel-good dramas! @dhanushkraja sir in full form. Congrats @theSreyas bro 🙌🏻 #NithyaMenon brings the film to life! — Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy (@AshwinVinayagam) August 18, 2022