Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out in cinemas, netizens say 'Nithya Menen steals the show as Shobana'

The unit of director Mithran R. Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon and Raashi Khanna in the lead, has now released in cinema halls.
The film trailer had earlier revealed that Dhanush is playing a delivery boy and enjoys a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, his relationship with father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not so smooth.
Who's Nithya Menon in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam? Known by the reel name Shobana, she happens to a childhood friend of the male lead. People who visited the theatres to watch it ASAP seem to have loved the chemistry of the two along other elements of the Tamil movie.
