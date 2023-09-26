Dhanush's Captain Miller Set For Release On December 15

One of Dhanush's most anticipated releases, Captain Miller, a thrilling crime drama to be directed by Arun Matheswaran, finally has a release date. The film which also stars Priyanka Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles, will now release in cinemas on December 15, 2023, a news that was confirmed with an official poster released by the makers.

The banner Lyca Productions, which is distributing the project overseas released the annoucement on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption that read as, "This December 15, is gonna be blast in theatres! We are happy in acquiring the OVERSEAS THEATRICAL RIGHTS of #CaptainMiller. Captain Miller Overseas release by @LycaProductions Subaskaran @dhanushkraja @ArunMatheswaran @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @gvprakash @priyankaamohan @dhilipaction @siddnunidop @saregamasouth @SathyaJyothi."

For Lyca, what makes the announcement further special is the acquisition of the overseas theatrical rights at a whopping double-digit figure. Directed Matheswaran is immensely excited to bring the experience of Captain Miller to the general public and how much has he enjoyed working with Dhanush. He shares, “Dhanush is an intense performer, and we all know that. I have been in the industry for 19 years and have worked with legends like Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan. Despite that, if I am saying that Dhanush has the sharpest mind, it means he really has.”

He further shares, “I would tell people to come and watch Captain Miller without expectations. They come in with huge expectations for films and end up disappointed. There has been hype and expectations, but come to the movie with a free mind and enjoy it.”

The film is a period-action drama based in the 1980s which has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under their banner Sathya Jyothi films. G.V. Prakash Kumar has been roped in for the film's music.

