 Dhanush Attends His Assistant's Wedding In Casual Attire; Visuals Surface
Dhanush Attends His Assistant's Wedding In Casual Attire; Visuals Surface

In the visuals, Dhanush is seen posing with the newlyweds

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Dhanush Attends His Assistant's Wedding | Twitter

South sensation Dhanush attended his assistant Anand's wedding over the weekend and was seen dressed in a shirt, denim pants and a baseball cap.

Several pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where the actor is seen attending the wedding celebrations. He is also seen sporting a thick moustache.

In the visuals, he is seen posing with the newlyweds as well. Take a look:

On the work front, Dhanuh will next be seen in 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'.

'Captain Miller' also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is scheduled to release soon.

On the Bollywood front, Dhanush is all set to work again with Aanand L Rai in the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. The two have previously collaborated on 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'.

article-image

