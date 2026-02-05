 'My World Turned Upside Down': Talwiinder Reveals He Wasn't In Right State Of Mind After His Leaked Video Went Viral
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
article-image

Singer Talwiinder, who is known for always covering his face with a mask, reacted to the viral videos in which his face was revealed. The clips were reportedly shot at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Rajasthan last month. In a recent interview, Talwiinder admitted that he was not in the right state of mind when he saw the videos on social media and said he felt disappointed by the incident.

Since entering the music industry in 2018, the singer has consciously chosen to keep his identity private and has never revealed his face publicly.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "I woke up to the video, I saw my face everywhere. I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it, I felt like my face was snatched away from me. My world turned upside down."

article-image

"You're seeing people making content on it. For the person who gave the video to the media, for, what, for Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 50,000? You literally just killed someone’s dream."

Talwiinder further said that he makes music for the ears and not the eyes. "I’m making music for people to feel. Sometimes the visual can distract the audience from getting the message," the Haseen singer stated.

Despite the breach of his privacy, Talwiinder makes it clear that he has no interest in playing the victim or shying away from attention. "What kind of artist complains about getting this much attention? Sab ko apna ghar chalana hai (Everyone has to run their house). It’s okay if I’m getting used in the process. As long as somebody’s getting views, they’re happy, I’m happy," he added.

On a concluding note, the singer said, "There’s so much love, I don’t even focus on the hate."

article-image

Some of Talwiinder's most popular songs are Haseen, Khayaal, Dhundhala, Wishes, Tu, Pal Pal (Talwiinder Verse), and Miss Me with That.

