 Disha Patani-Talwiinder Relationship: What's The Age Gap Between Actress And Singer?
Disha Patani-Talwiinder Relationship: What's The Age Gap Between Actress And Singer?

Disha Patani-Talwiinder Relationship: What's The Age Gap Between Actress And Singer?

Disha Patani and Talwiinder confirmed their relationship by walking hand-in-hand at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai. But, do you know that Disha is older than Talwiinder?

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Talwiinder / Disha Patani | Instagram

The rumours of Disha Patani and Talwiinder's relationship started doing the rounds after they were spotted together at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's wedding earlier this month. However, a couple of days ago, at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, they confirmed their relationship by walking hand-in-hand. Their video had gone viral on social media.

Well, they are the new B-Town couple, and of course, we aren't expecting wedding bells soon. But, we are sure eveyone is keen to know what is the age gap between Disha and Talwiinder.

article-image

Disha Patani-Talwiinder Age Gap

Disha was born on June 13, 1992. She is currently 33 years old. Talking about Talwiinder, the singer was born on November 23, 1997, and he is right now he is 28 years old.

So, there's a gap of five years between them. Disha is five years older than Talwiinder. But, as there's a famous saying, 'age is just a number', and men dating and getting married to older women is not taboo now.

Disha Patani New Song

On the professional front, Disha will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. On Tuesday, the makers released a song featuring her titled Aashiqon Ki Colony.

The actress took to social media to share the track with her fans and wrote, "Ishq ka itr mehenga tha… par le liya. Aashiqon ki colony mein… ghar le liya. #AashiqonKiColony out now! (sic)."

O'Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal.

article-image

Disha Patani Upcoming Movies

Apart from O'Romeo, Disha has films like Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar and Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi lined up. Both movies are also slated to release this year, but the official release date is not yet announced.

