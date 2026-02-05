Talwiinder Says 'I Am Falling In Love Right Now' Amid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani

Singer Talwiinder, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani, finally opened up about their relationship status. In one of his recent interviews, the masked singer said he is "falling in love" and opened up about their dating rumours.

Speculations began after Disha and Talwiinder were clicked together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in January. Later, at Lollapalooza in Mumbai, they were clicked together, walking hand-in-hand. The videos soon went viral and added fuel to the buzz.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder said, "We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."

When asked his views on love and relationships, the Khayaal singer replied, "I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now."

Disha was earlier in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. They were even expected to get married, however, in 2022, it was reported that the Baaghi 2 actors had parted ways. But, even after the breakup, the two are cordial with each other, and Disha still shares a great bond with Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff.

While it is not yet known whether if Talwiinder was in a relationship earlier, a few days ago, there were reports that he was dating a model named Soni Kaur. However, Soni had shared a long post on Instagram clarifying that she is not the singer's ex-girlfriend, and had only met him socially.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha currently has a few interesting films lined up, like O'Romeo, Welcome To The Jungle, and Awarapan 2.