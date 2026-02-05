Parag Tyagi Shares Video Of Pet Dog Simba Kissing His Tattoo Of Shefali Jariwala's Face, Says 'Mumma Is Always With Us'

Actor Parag Tyagi shared an emotional video on social media that has struck a chord with fans, with the spotlight on his pet dog Simba and the bond the family continues to share with his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala. The video shows Simba affectionately licking Parag’s chest, right over the tattoo of Shefali’s face.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Parag wrote, “This is how our baby Simba kisses mumma, Simbu knows mumma is always with us."

Soon after the video was posted by Parag, fans described the moment as both heartwarming and heartbreaking. A section of fans got emotional as they remembered Shefali, who passed away in June 2025.

Simba has often featured in Parag’s posts since Shefali’s passing, with the actor frequently referring to the dog as their "baby."

In August 2025, Parag had revealed that he got Shefali’s face tattooed on his chest as a tribute to his late wife and as a way to keep her close forever. The tattoo was unveiled on what would have been a personal milestone for the couple. Announcing it on Instagram, he wrote, "Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to Pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it."

Shefali Jariwala's death

Shefali passed away on June 27 at her Mumbai residence following a cardiac arrest. Reports suggested that the attack was triggered by a sudden drop in blood pressure, possibly caused by anti-ageing medication. The actress was reportedly fasting for spiritual reasons on the day of her death and had taken an injection on an empty stomach, which may have worsened her condition.

Shefali was cremated in Mumbai on June 28 in the presence of close friends and family. Since then, Parag’s posts, especially those featuring Simba and Shefali, have offered quiet, emotional glimpses into his journey of grief, remembrance, and enduring love.