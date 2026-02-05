'Bhaukaal Bade Parde Par': Mirzapur Movie To Hit Theaters On September 4, Check Official Poster & Full Cast Lineup

Excel Movies has officially unveiled the first poster along with the release date of the much-awaited Mirzapur movie. The poster depicts a convoy of cars speeding through a deserted landscape, with armed men riding atop them. Bringing up the rear is a striking green car, dragging a chair tied to it with a rope, adding a chilling and intense visual to the scene.

Mirzapur Movie Release Date

Earlier, Mirzapur: The Movie was expected to release sometime in 2026. The makers have now officially announced the exact date, confirming that the film will hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

Fans Reaction

After watching the cast lineup and the release date of the movie, Mirzapur fans flooded the comment section with their reatcion. A user reacted, "Sachiv jii bhi h." Another excited fan wrote, "Yaar wo sab to thik hai lekin ye @jitendrak1 sachiv ji CAT clear karne ke baad phulera se mirzapur kaise aa gye; shayad vidhayak ne inka transfer karwa diya h mirzapur me!" After seeing the lineup, one commented, "Akirrr kar munna bhaiyaaaaa guddu bhaiyaaa kaleen bhaiya sbbbbbbb." Others continued to hail "Munna Bhaiya Back" in the comment section.

Mirzapur Movie Full Cast Lineup

The makers have also released the full cast lineup who will be seen in Mirzapur Movie. It seems all the lead characters including- Munna bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma)), Guddu bhiaya (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). Fans are excited with the announcement of Jitendra Kumar's name in the movie. The other cast members to play the key role are- Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Kulbhishan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Puneet Krishna, Anangsha Biswas and more.

Mirzapur movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as the co-producers of the movie. The screenplay has been written by Puneet Krishna.