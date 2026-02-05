'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls Doing '12-Hour Hospital Shifts' With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently revealed heartbreaking details of their daughter Malti Marie's premature birth. During a recent interview, Nick also got emotional as he recalled that Malti needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born. The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via a surrogate.

On 'On Purpose' podcast, Nick said, "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it's going to be sooner."

Nick revealed that Malti looked "purple" shortly after she was born. "We basically went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Reportedly, Malti spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and Nick said during the interview that the situation felt perilous at one point in time. "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it," he said.

Nick also praised Malti's nurses and called them "angels". "It's a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I'll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

Priyanka first revealed Malti’s face on Instagram in February 2023. Malti made her public debut a month earlier at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2023. However, the couple now hides Malti's face in all photos and videos on Instagram.