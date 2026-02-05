 'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls Doing '12-Hour Hospital Shifts' With Priyanka Chopra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls Doing '12-Hour Hospital Shifts' With Priyanka Chopra

'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls Doing '12-Hour Hospital Shifts' With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via a surrogate. Reportedly, Malti spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and Nick said during a recent interview that the situation felt perilous at one point in time

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
article-image

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently revealed heartbreaking details of their daughter Malti Marie's premature birth. During a recent interview, Nick also got emotional as he recalled that Malti needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born. The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via a surrogate.

On 'On Purpose' podcast, Nick said, "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it's going to be sooner."

Read Also
'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's...
article-image

Nick revealed that Malti looked "purple" shortly after she was born. "We basically went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Reportedly, Malti spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and Nick said during the interview that the situation felt perilous at one point in time. "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Silver Price Volatility Shakes Pandora’s Outlook, Shares Slide After Jefferies Downgrade
Silver Price Volatility Shakes Pandora’s Outlook, Shares Slide After Jefferies Downgrade
'India To Scrap Many Non-Tariff Barriers, Cut Tariffs To Zero On 99% Of US Goods': US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
'India To Scrap Many Non-Tariff Barriers, Cut Tariffs To Zero On 99% Of US Goods': US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Oberoi Realty Wins Highest Bid Of ₹5,400 Crore For 11-Acre Prime Railway Land In Mumbai's Bandra East
Oberoi Realty Wins Highest Bid Of ₹5,400 Crore For 11-Acre Prime Railway Land In Mumbai's Bandra East
SEBI Proposes Major Revamp Of ‘Fit & Proper’ Rules To Avoid Premature Disqualifications & Align With Global Standards
SEBI Proposes Major Revamp Of ‘Fit & Proper’ Rules To Avoid Premature Disqualifications & Align With Global Standards

Nick also praised Malti's nurses and called them "angels". "It's a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I'll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

Priyanka first revealed Malti’s face on Instagram in February 2023. Malti made her public debut a month earlier at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2023. However, the couple now hides Malti's face in all photos and videos on Instagram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls...
'She Came Out Purple, Was 1 Pound': Nick Jonas Opens Up On Daughter Malti's Premature Birth, Recalls...
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Choo Young-woo & Shin...
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Choo Young-woo & Shin...
'Bhaukaal Bade Parde Par': Mirzapur Movie Official Poster & Release Date Announced; Fans React...
'Bhaukaal Bade Parde Par': Mirzapur Movie Official Poster & Release Date Announced; Fans React...
Parag Tyagi Shares Video Of Pet Dog Simba Kissing His Tattoo Of Shefali Jariwala's Face, Says 'Mumma...
Parag Tyagi Shares Video Of Pet Dog Simba Kissing His Tattoo Of Shefali Jariwala's Face, Says 'Mumma...
'My World Turned Upside Down': Talwiinder Reveals He Wasn't In Right State Of Mind After His Leaked...
'My World Turned Upside Down': Talwiinder Reveals He Wasn't In Right State Of Mind After His Leaked...