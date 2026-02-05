Even If This Love Disappears Tonight On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Choo Young-woo & Shin Si-ah's Latest Film

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight |

Even If This Love Disappears From the World Tonight is a South Korean romantic film starring Choo Young-woo and Shin Si-ah in the lead roles. The film, which is directed by Kim Hye-young, is based on Misaki Ichijo's novel of the same name. It was released in the theatres on December 24, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics.

Even If This Love Disappears From the World Tonight: Streaming details

The film is streaming on Netflix, a streaming giant. Even If This Love Disappears From the World Tonight is based on themes of profound love, the fragility of memory, and the necessity of cherishing the present moment. It also explores the emotional impact of sacrifice, the nature of memory loss, and the resilience of human connection, portraying love as a deliberate, daily action rather than just a feeling.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight storyline

Even If This Love Vanishes From the World Tonight is a poignant romantic drama centered on Toru, a boy who fabricates a confession to Maori, a girl suffering from anterograde amnesia. Due to her forgetting everything, including him, upon waking, Toru works to bring her joy each day, fostering and ultimately losing a love that seems fresh every morning.

Cast and characters

The film features Choo Young-woo, Shin Si-ah, Jo Yoo-jung, Jo Han-chul, and Jin Ho-eun, among others. The film is produced by Blue Fire Studio, Red Ice Entertainment, O'FAN House, and Kadokawa. The soundtrack has been composed by Ha Dong-kyun, Joy, Lee Chang-sub, Gain, Jo Kwon, Tei, and Plave.