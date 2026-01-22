'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' Song Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO

Nick Jonas |

Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra, appears to have developed a fondness for Indian cuisine and music. Recently, he attended the opening event of Art Week 2026 in Singapore. A video he shared online has since gone viral, showing Nick enjoying the popular Indian breakfast dish, dosa, while grooving to his wife Priyanka’s song from Barsaat. The clip has delighted fans, highlighting his growing love for Indian culture.

Nick shared a clip this morning showing him enjoying dosa for breakfast. He captioned the video, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet,” and paired it with the song “Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi” from Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu’s film Barsaat, adding, “This song hits.”

The post instantly went viral on the social media with people commenting, "Awww Jiju ji ko dasa bhi psndd h." Another labeled the American singer-songwriter to be "India’s most loveable Jijaji." Another commented, "How many times will u win our hearts jij?" An Indian commented on his post, saying, "You're more Indian than most of us."

Previously, in an interview with InStyle Magazine, Priyanka spoke about her husband’s love for Bollywood music. She revealed that listening to Bollywood tracks has become "his hype" before concerts. Recalling a memorable moment, she shared how she once walked into the dressing room before a show and found them vibing to a Bollywood song. Priyanka said, "I was like 'Wait, what?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, babe, it’s my hype music!’ I was like, ‘I have created a monster, it’s great.’ It’s amazing how he embraces it."

Nick Jonas Loves Indian Cuisine

Nick confessed while speaking with Speaking with the Heart that Indian cuisine is his usual go-to choice. When the host asked about his typical order, Nick replied, "Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we got to have that, naan, we like the chicken biryani. We have a big order, and we always overorder." He further added that pickles are essential and should be ordered with every Indian dish. Earlier, he also told Today Magazine that paneer is one of the Indian dishes he quickly grew fond of.