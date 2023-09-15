Complaints Of Misconduct Against Dhanush, Simbu, & Others; Tamil Producers Council Issues Red Card

Tamil actors Dhanush, Simbu, Vishal Reddy, and Atharva are currently making headlines as the Tamil Film Producers Council has issued red card against them for alleged 'misconduct'. Reportedly, these actors are temporarily barred from collaborating with any Tamil producer.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, several complaint were filed against these popular actors and the red cards were issued against them in response to the grievances.

A report in the news portal stated that one of the complaints involves Simbu, who had allegedly committed to work on a film for 60 but he worked only for 27 days. This complaint against Simbu was filed by producer Michael Rayappan.

On the other hand, Vishal, who is the former president of the council, is accused of mishandling of the association's funds during his tenure. Atharva is implicated in the Mathiazkazan issue.

While Dhanush has reportedly been accused of not completing a film

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also confirmed that red cards have been issued to the four celebrities. Take a look at his X (formerly known as Twitter) post here:

It may be mentioned that if these actors want to sign a new project, they will have to first resolve their disputes and issues with the producers.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vishal is gearing up for the release of his film Mark Antony and Dhanush's will next be seen in Captain Miller.