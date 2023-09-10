Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Khalnayak To Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Here's Looking At 5 Hindi Films Featuring The Baahubali Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023

An underrated yet towering performer across languages, Ramya Krishnan is a rare combination of oomph, glamour and expressive acting

Instagram: Ramya Krishnan

Capitalising her big, rounded eyes, Krishnan has delivered impactful performances in Padayappa, Baahubali franchise, Super Deluxe and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Instagram: Ramya Krishnan

But before finding her footing in Telugu and Tamil cinema, the actress acted briefly in just five Hindi movies. Here's taking a look at them

Instagram: Ramya Krishnan

Parampara - As the mountain girl Tara, who falls in love with Prithvi, the rich guy played by Vinod Khanna, Krishnan made headlines for her steamy scenes with her senior co-star, who is 24 years her senior

Khalnayak - As Ballu's (Sanjay Dutt) mistress, Krishnan painted a picture of sensuality and strength. Her prominence in the film's title track remains immortal

Chaahat - As the obsessed Reshma, who wants the love and affection of Roop (Shah Rukh Khan) at all costs, Krishnan was a picture of possessiveness and vulnerability

Banarasi Babu - As the foreign-bred Madhubala who marries Gopi, the villager, (Govinda), the actress effectively portrayed the character of a rich, spoilt girl

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan - As the prime witness of her friend's murder, Krishnan plays Neha, an innocent and unsuspecting woman who falls in love with her lover's lookalike, by chance, played by Amitabh Bachchan

