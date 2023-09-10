Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Khalnayak To Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Here's Looking At 5 Hindi Films Featuring The Baahubali Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
An underrated yet towering performer across languages, Ramya Krishnan is a rare combination of oomph, glamour and expressive acting
Instagram: Ramya Krishnan
Capitalising her big, rounded eyes, Krishnan has delivered impactful performances in Padayappa, Baahubali franchise, Super Deluxe and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
Instagram: Ramya Krishnan
But before finding her footing in Telugu and Tamil cinema, the actress acted briefly in just five Hindi movies. Here's taking a look at them
Instagram: Ramya Krishnan
Parampara - As the mountain girl Tara, who falls in love with Prithvi, the rich guy played by Vinod Khanna, Krishnan made headlines for her steamy scenes with her senior co-star, who is 24 years her senior
Khalnayak - As Ballu's (Sanjay Dutt) mistress, Krishnan painted a picture of sensuality and strength. Her prominence in the film's title track remains immortal
Chaahat - As the obsessed Reshma, who wants the love and affection of Roop (Shah Rukh Khan) at all costs, Krishnan was a picture of possessiveness and vulnerability
Banarasi Babu - As the foreign-bred Madhubala who marries Gopi, the villager, (Govinda), the actress effectively portrayed the character of a rich, spoilt girl
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan - As the prime witness of her friend's murder, Krishnan plays Neha, an innocent and unsuspecting woman who falls in love with her lover's lookalike, by chance, played by Amitabh Bachchan
Thanks For Reading!