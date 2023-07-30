WATCH: Ramya Krishnan Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa In Her Own Style

Ramya Krishnan, the talented actress known for her iconic roles, has jumped on the 'Kaavaalaa' bandwagon, recreating the popular chartbuster song from the film 'Jailer'.

After Tamannaah Bhatia set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling moves in the song, several celebrities followed suit, and now Ramya Krishnan's dance video is leaving fans gushing.

RAMYA KRISHNAN GROOVES TO TAMANNAAH'S KAAVAALAA

The video captures the mesmerizing moment when Ramya effortlessly matches steps with Tamannaah, showcasing her impeccable dance skills. The 'Baahubali' star proved that she can slay any dance number with her charm and charisma.

It's worth noting that despite their roles in the epic movie 'Baahubali', Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia did not share screen space together in the film.

However, their connection through this dance trend has brought them closer, leaving fans excited about their collaboration. The infectious charm of the song has sparked a reel fest, with fans and celebrities showcasing their dance moves in various creative renditions.

ABOUT KAAVAALAA

The first single from the highly-anticipated film 'Jailer', titled 'Kaavaalaa', was released on July 6, introducing Tamannaah's scintillating performance and sizzling chemistry with Rajinikanth.

The song has become a sensation, capturing hearts and topping the charts since its release.

