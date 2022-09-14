Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Best films of the 'Baahubali' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Actress Ramya Krishnan is all set to celebrate her 52nd birthday on September 15, 2022
She is a well known name in the South film industry and has delivered many successful films. Here's a look at some of her best films...
Baahubali: The Beginning - In the film, she played the role of Sivagami
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - She was also seen in the second part of the Baahubali franchise
Super Deluxe - This Tamil film was released in the year 2019
Shailaja Reddy Alludu - This romantic comedy Telugu film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel
Thaanaa Serndha Koottam - It is a remake of the 2013 Hindi film 'Special 26'
Hello - The film stars Akhil Akkineni, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jagapati Babu and Ramya Krishna. It was later dubbed in Hindi under the title 'Taqdeer'
Dev - It is a Tamil romantic action-adventure film and It was premiered exclusively in USA, a day before the original release
Criminal - This movie was inspired by the 1993 American film 'The Fugitive'
Yamudiki Mogudu - Released in 2012, it is a fantasy comedy film
Padayappa - The plot of this movie revolves around the titular character and his family facing problems caused by his cousin
Thanks For Reading!