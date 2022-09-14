Unseen BTS photos from 'Brahmastra' sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' has performed phenomenally well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews
The movie hit the theatres on September 9, in five languages
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir
This fantasy action-adventure film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji
The film follows Shiva, an orphan with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy
The filming locations included Bulgaria, London, New York City, Edinburgh, Thailand, Manali, Mumbai and Varanasi
'Brahmastra' has emerged to be a hit with over Rs 150 crore collection in just five days
The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles
The film received praise for its visual effects, score, and action sequences, while criticism was mostly directed towards the story and dialogues
The film serves as the first instalment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse
The film was released in standard formats, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D by Star Studios in India, and by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures worldwide
