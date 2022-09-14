Photos: Bewitching looks of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, best known as Miss Universe 2021, is an epitome of beauty and grace
Harnaaz never fails to turn heads with her bewitching looks and style
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu came, conquered and sent a powerful message about what living your flow truly means
She had been previously crowned Miss Diva Universe 2021, and was the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe pageant
She was also crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and placed as a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India 2019
In her capacity as Miss Universe, Harnaaz has travelled to Israel, various cities within the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa and her home country of India
She took her first walk as the new Miss Universe on the stage in Eilat, Israel
Harnaaz is a model hailing from Chandigarh, where she finished her schooling and college
She has even starred in films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'
She is a strong advocate for women's rights and draws her inspiration from Priyanka Chopra Jonas
