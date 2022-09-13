In Pics: Celebrity beauty secrets, tips and hacks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2022

Katrina Kaif dips her face in icy water for instant glow and to reduce puffiness

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by Almond Oil and uses it on her face, hair and also as a body moisturiser

Sunny Leone uses raw Aloe Vera gel as a face mask

Madhuri Dixit Nene likes to apply a paste of smashed banana, yogurt and honey on her hair

Priyanka Chopra's go to make-up remover is Coconut oil and a warm towel to wipe it off later

Deepika Padukone's secret for her glowing skin is drinking lots of water and eating healthy everyday

Janhvi Kapoor likes to apply the mixture of honey, yogurt and banana as a face pack and later orange to remove the mask

Ananya Panday's popular face mask includes turmeric (haldi), curd and honey

Rakul Preet Singh likes to pamper her skin by using turmeric, besan (chickpea flour), lemon and yoghurt as a face mask

Nidhhi Agerwal maintains her body glow by applying the mixture of yogurt, lemon and honey

Mira Rajput Kapoor applies raw milk to treat dry skin and sunburn

