Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Best movies of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on September 14, 2022
The actor has an impressive and rather unusual slate of films, and he is known to pick scripts that are offbeat. Here's a look at some of his best films...
Vicky Donor (2012) was released on April 20, 2012 and marked Ayushmann's debut in Bollywood
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) released internationally as 'My Big Fat Bride'. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year
Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) features Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) is based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, 'The Ingredients of Love'. It stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) dealt with the issue of erectile dysfunction and also featured Bhumi Pednekar with Ayushmann
Andhadhun (2018) stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, and tells the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a retired actor
Badhai Ho (2018) received positive reviews and was a commercial success. It emerged as the ninth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018
Article 15 (2019) was the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, premiering on 20 June 2019
In 'Dream Girl' (2017), Ayushmann plays a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets attention from others
Shubh Mangal Zyada Shaavdhan (2020) tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's parents of their relation
Bala emerged as a blockbuster with global earnings of Rs 172 crore. It focuses on the social issues of baldness and colourism
Gulabo Sitabo (2020) saw Ayushmann share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it went for an OTT release
Chandhigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and deals with the latter being a transgender
