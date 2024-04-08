Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth File For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage In Chennai

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush have filed for divorce in Chennai after 18 years of marriage, according to a report in India Today.

Further, the report stated that the duo has filed the petition under Section 13B, divorce by mutual consent. Dhanush and Aishwarya have been living separately for the last two years.

In January 2022, Aishwarya and Dhanush announced their separation.

They wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Read Also Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Likely To Reconcile?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 2004, the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding in Chennai. In 2006, they had their first child, Yatra, and in 2010, they had a second Linga.

On the work front, Aishwarya made her directorial comeback with Lal Salaam, which featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo.

Dhanush, on the other hand, was last seen in Captain Miller. He also has Ilaiyaraaja's biopic.