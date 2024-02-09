Lal Salaam Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Rajinikanth's Cameo As Moideen Bhai, Call It 'Blockbuster'

Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, has finally hit the big screens today, February 9, 2024. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, along with an ensemble supporting cast including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has a cameo as Moideen Bhai in the movie.

The film is getting an excellent response from the audience Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter are lauding the film. A user said, "#Lalsalaam Blockbuster 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #Rajinikanth Once a Super star Always super star Massive Entry and his Screen presence elevates the film. - #VishnuVishal & #Vikranth wonderful acting- #ARR BGM treat for audience - #AishwaryaRajinikanth direction peak in this film. Story was new for this genre."

While another user added, "Bold story with a strong message. You did it so well sister @ash_rajinikanth . Hats off @TheVishnuVishal and @vikranth_offl and lastly our One and Only #SuperstarRajinikanth . Thalaiva, every moment was just speechless. Best wishes to the entire #LalSalaam team😎🤘🏾#Rajinikanth."

Another user lauded Aishwarya and said, "Kudos to @ash_rajinikanth being not overwhelmed with the Biggest Superstar by her side & still didn’t deter from giving a solid project You won 💥💥💥#LalSalaamReview #LalSalaam."

Lal Salaam is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Earlier today, Rajinikanth extended good wishes to his daughter on the release of her film.

In Tamil, Rajinikanth wrote, “My love-filled wishes to my dear daughter Aishwarya. I pray to the almighty that your film Lal Salaam will be a huge success.”