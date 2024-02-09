Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth-Starrer's Morning Shows Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Due To Low Footfall

After much anticipation and hype, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead, and boasting of a special cameo by superstar Rajinikanth, released in theatres on Friday. However, it did not receive the response as was expected, and in fact, several shows were cancelled in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to poor ticket sales.

Lal Salaam marks the directorial return of Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and it is laced with themes of communal harmony and religious equality. The superstar, who has an extended cameo in the film, essays the role of a supposed Mumbai underworld don, Moideen Bhai.

As per reports, Lal Salaam has received quite a good response in Tamil Nadu, which is Rajinikanth's home turf, but it failed to make a mark in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Several first day first shows and other morning shows have been cancelled in theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to extremely low occupancy.

Those who had already booked the tickets have received the due refund from the ticketing platforms.

While the film has opened with a dull start in the Telugu region, it will be interesting to observe if the numbers go up by evening and over the weekend.

#WATCH | Chennai: Preparations on in full swing as theatres get ready to welcome Rajnikant fans as 'Lal Salaam', the superstar's latest movie releases today. pic.twitter.com/G74H1tR7hs — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Lal Salaam had recently courted controversy after Aishwarya had stated during the audio launch of the film that her father was "not a Sanghi". "He would not have done the movie had he been a Sanghi," she had stated, which drew the ire of several right wing supporters.

However, Rajinikanth had later clarified that she had not used the word "sanghi" as an insult or derogatory term.