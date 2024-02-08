Rajinikanth Charges ₹1 Crore Per Minute For His Extended Cameo In Lal Salaam: Report

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Lal Salaam, which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on Friday (February 9). Ahead of the film's release, Rajinikanth's fees for his extended cameo in the film has been revealed.

According to a report in TrackTollywood.com, Rajinikanth has charged a whooping Rs 1 crore per minute for his role. The actor will reportedly be seen for 40 minutes in the movie and hence his remuneration for Lal Salaam is nearly Rs 40 crore. However, The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the report.

It may be mentioned that during the film’s music launch, music maestro AR Rahman had disclosed that the superstar also contributed to the dialogues in the film. He plays a Muslim character named Moideen Bhai in the movie.

Lal Salaam is a sports drama film starring Vishnu and Vikranth in the lead roles, with a notable extended cameo by Rajinikanth. A few days back, Aishwarya, the director of the film, highlighted the sensitive nature of its subject matter and expressed gratitude for her father's involvement in the film, noting that only someone with profound humanity, like him, would support such a project.

The film has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, Aishwarya announced with a poster of the film on social media a couple of days back.

Reportedly, Lal Salaam has a runtime of about two hours and thirty-two minutes. The movie delves into a nuanced topic, conveying a societal message about the importance of religious unity. However, it has reportedly been banned in Kuwait.