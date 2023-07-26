Vivek Agnihotri Finally REACTS To Failure Of Adipurush: 'When You Make Something You Don’t Believe In…’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sly dig at Prabhas, the lead actor of Om Raut's controversial film ‘Adipurush’, where he portrays Lord Ram from the Hindu epic Ramayan.

The film faced severe criticism for alleged distortion of the revered tale, sparking uproar across the nation upon its June release.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI ON ADIPURUSH'S FAILURE

Reflecting on the film's perceived failure, Vivek Agnihotri shared his views on why it caused such a stir. "When you make something you don't believe in, but you make it because it's trending, you are definitely going to go wrong with stories of faith," he candidly expressed to a reputed media outlet.

According to Vivek, when dealing with stories of faith, the creators should be unwavering believers or well-versed historians in the subject matter; otherwise, the film might struggle to resonate with the Indian audience.

AN INDIRECT DIG AT NITESH TIWARI'S RAMAYAN?

While Vivek did not name any individuals directly, he did not shy away from taking a subtle jab at filmmakers who might cast 'stars' in Ramayan-based films.

Nitesh Tiwari is one such director presently working on his adaptation of the Hindu epic, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rumoured to be playing Sita and Ram, respectively.

"Nothing lasts for so many years without a reason. If something has survived for 5000 years, there's a purpose behind it. So, if somebody comes on screen and claims, 'Hey, I'm God,' it doesn't make them God," Vivek asserted.

Drawing a poignant analogy, he added, "If you get driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I'm God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots."

VIVEK HAD EARLIER TAKEN A DIG AT PRABHAS' SALAAR

This is not the first time Vivek Agnihotri has voiced his concerns about the direction of the industry. Previously, he took a dig at movies filled with 'nonsense action with loud sound' in a series of tweets. Interestingly, his comments came soon after the teaser release of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', where the actor was portrayed as 'the most violent man'.

In his tweets, without directly targeting anyone, Vivek remarked, "Now glamourizing extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as the biggest star is considered the biggest talent. And assuming the audience is super-dumb is the mother of all talent."

