 Vivek Agnihotri Announces The Kashmir Files Unreported, Project To Release On OTT Platform; WATCH Teaser
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri Announces The Kashmir Files Unreported, Project To Release On OTT Platform; WATCH Teaser

Vivek Agnihotri Announces The Kashmir Files Unreported, Project To Release On OTT Platform; WATCH Teaser

He also shared the teaser of the project and said it will help the viewers "rediscover the neglected chapters of Kashmiri Pandits' history"

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri | File photo

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday announced his upcoming non-fiction project "The Kashmir Files Unreported" that will be soon released on streamer ZEE5.

The filmmaker, who earlier directed the 2022 movie "The Kashmir Files", shared the news on his social media pages along with its official teaser, saying that it will present the "vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus".

"A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the vulgar truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED," Agnihotri tweeted.

The filmmaker, however, did not provide any details of the format of "The Kashmir Files Unreported".

The streaming service also shared the teaser of the project and said it will help the viewers "rediscover the neglected chapters of Kashmiri Pandits' history".

Written and directed by Agnihotri, "The Kashmir Files" depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by terrorists.

Featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the movie opened to polarised reactions on March 11 but became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of 2022.

Agnihotri's next directorial is "The Vaccine War", which is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.

Read Also
'Nonsense Action With Loud Sound': Did Vivek Agnihotri Take A Dig At Prabhas' Salaar Teaser?
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev DATED Falaq's Sister Shafaq Naaz? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev DATED Falaq's Sister Shafaq Naaz? Here's What We Know

Ramya Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Kannada Film For Using Her Photos, Videos Without Consent...

Ramya Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Kannada Film For Using Her Photos, Videos Without Consent...

Katrina Kaif Kisses Vicky Kaushal In UNSEEN Pic At Their House, Photo Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif Kisses Vicky Kaushal In UNSEEN Pic At Their House, Photo Goes Viral

Vivek Agnihotri Announces The Kashmir Files Unreported, Project To Release On OTT Platform; WATCH...

Vivek Agnihotri Announces The Kashmir Files Unreported, Project To Release On OTT Platform; WATCH...

Kushal Tandon Opens Up About His Back Injury: 'Was On Best Rest For 6 Months, Lost 12 Kgs'

Kushal Tandon Opens Up About His Back Injury: 'Was On Best Rest For 6 Months, Lost 12 Kgs'