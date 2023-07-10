 ‘Praying For Himachal’: The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Shares Devastating Video Of Floods
The hilly state is experiencing landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising river water levels

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Expressing concern over the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, and landslides, The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a video of the devastating floods. He wrote, “Praying for Himachal. For decades it has been my abode for months every year. I have seen it getting overloaded and crumbling due to unregulated growth. Many cities including Shimla are waiting to collapse someday.”

The hilly state is experiencing landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising river water levels, resulting in the loss of several lives. Due to continuous heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, train services on the Shimla-Kalka route were also suspended on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said.

On the film front, Vivek wrapped shooting for The Vaccine War, which is led by Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar earlier this year. It revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Kantara star Sapthami Gowda is also a part of the film. The film is set to release on Dussehra 2023, October 24.

