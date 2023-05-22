Vivek Agnihotri expresses disappointment over 'death' of Cannes: 'Films are replaced with fashion'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri | File photo

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has once again made a statement about the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. After reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look at the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival, the filmmaker has now shared his disappointment on the 'death' of Cannes.

He also took a dig at Indian social media influencers attending Cannes this year.

On his official Twitter account, Vivek Agnihotri shared a photo of a newspaper article and wrote, "So sad to see the death of Cannes Film Festival. Most of these are not even actors or have any film showing at Cannes. Films are replaced with fashion. Actors with SM influencers. Film Journalism with… you know what… And FILMMAKERS… who cares about them? Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens react to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

While some users agreed with the filmmaker, others brutally trolled him.

A user commented, "Think this guy got disappointed for not having been called! Known celebrities get called. Not the one declared celebrities by Bhakts."

Another wrote, "Kisiki dil ko chhot laga. Again why is he worried about Filmmaker’s, he isn’t one, right? He is a RW propagandist working on spewing hate."

"Ironically, the one film maker whose work is being showcased in a very significant manner at Cannes is @anuragkashyap72. Don’t see him in this coverage. We have our priorities all wrong, indeed. Time to get serious about the things that actually matter," read another comment.

On May 20, Vivek Agnihotri reminded everyone that Cannes is a film festival and not a ‘fashion show.’ He wrote, “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cannes 2023

Among those who have walked the Cannes red carpet this year are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Sapna Choudhary and Urvashi Rautela.

Mouni Roy, Anushka Sharma and Jawan director Atlee are expected to make their debut soon.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.