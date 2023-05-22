Mouni Roy on her Cannes 2023 debut: 'Cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema'

Mouni Roy | Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to made her debut at the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Several celebrities from Indian showbiz have marked their debut at the prestigious gala this year.

The Brahmastra actress is now the latest Indian celebrity who will make her Cannes debut this year.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni reportedly said she is grateful for the opportunity and that she cannot wait to showcase her style and passion for cinema on the global platform.

"I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor," she said.

Mouni added, "I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

Cannes 2023

Actress Anushka Sharma and Jawan director Atlee are also set to made their Cannes debut this year. Other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at the prestigious film festival.

Besides, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Diana Penty, Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Varma and others also graced the red carpet of Cannes this year.

This year, the gala event began from May 16 and it will go on till May 27.

Mouni Roy's upcoming project

Mouni is currently riding high on the success of her film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. She was truly the surprise package in the movie.

She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's The वरGIN Tree. The film also stars Sunny Singh.

