Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Sunday. They are all set to attend the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

While the filmmaker was spotted in all-black outfit, Priya opted for a black and red co-ord set. Atlee smiled and waved at paparazzi.

Take a look at their video here:

Director of blockbuster films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil amongst others, Atlee is currently generating waves not just across the nation but also the globe with the anticipation and excitement for his upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The first look of SRK from Jawan was released last year, in which the actor flaunted a bloodied, bandaged look. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone will reportedly have a cameo.

Jawan is was earlier scheduled to release in June 2023. However, it will now hit the screens in September 2023.

Besides Atlee, actress Anushka Sharma is also expected to made her Cannes red carpet debut soon. Other Indian celebrities who attended the prestigious film festival are Sara Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela, Anurag Kashyap, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Surveen Chawla, Sapna Choudhary, Dolly Singh and others.