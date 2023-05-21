 Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Atlee will make his Cannes Film Festival debut this year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Sunday. They are all set to attend the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

While the filmmaker was spotted in all-black outfit, Priya opted for a black and red co-ord set. Atlee smiled and waved at paparazzi.

Take a look at their video here:

Director of blockbuster films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil amongst others, Atlee is currently generating waves not just across the nation but also the globe with the anticipation and excitement for his upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The first look of SRK from Jawan was released last year, in which the actor flaunted a bloodied, bandaged look. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone will reportedly have a cameo.

Read Also
Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit
article-image

Jawan is was earlier scheduled to release in June 2023. However, it will now hit the screens in September 2023.

Besides Atlee, actress Anushka Sharma is also expected to made her Cannes red carpet debut soon. Other Indian celebrities who attended the prestigious film festival are Sara Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela, Anurag Kashyap, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Surveen Chawla, Sapna Choudhary, Dolly Singh and others.

Read Also
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela does 'flower dance' in orange gown on Day 4, suffers wardrobe...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting...

Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting...

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel makes sexual joke about friend Meghan Markle's in-law Kate Middleton;...

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel makes sexual joke about friend Meghan Markle's in-law Kate Middleton;...

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident