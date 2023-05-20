 Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela does 'flower dance' in orange gown on Day 4, suffers wardrobe malfunction later (WATCH)
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela does 'flower dance' in orange gown on Day 4, suffers wardrobe malfunction later (WATCH)

She momentarily lost her balance, and her dress teeters were on the verge of slipping.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been buzzing with excitement, thanks to the captivating presence of Urvashi Rautela. Making her Cannes debut, the actress has left no stone unturned in ensuring she remains in the spotlight. 

Urvashi first turned heads with her eye-catching crocodile neckpiece, setting a unique fashion statement. 

On Day 3 of the event, she further made waves by sporting a bold and unconventional lipstick shade. 

Urvashi's latest unconventional look

Now, on Day 4, she appeared in a dazzling orange gown that caught everyone's attention. However, it was her impromptu 'flower dance' that truly stole the show, almost leading to a wardrobe malfunction that she skillfully avoided.

In her vibrant orange gown, Urvashi Rautela shared several pictures of her stunning look, designed to resemble a blossoming flower. Inspired by her attire, the actress couldn't resist breaking into a spontaneous dance, exuding her playful spirit. 

Flower dance in orange flower gown gone wrong

In a video she posted, Urvashi can be seen getting groovy while getting dressed. Yet, in a moment of near mishap, she momentarily loses her balance, and her dress teeters on the verge of slipping. However, she swiftly regains control, saving herself from any embarrassment, and simply laughs it off.

Captioning the video, Urvashi wrote, "Flower dance in orange flower gown. Some fun amidst the hectic madness of Cannes (sic)." You can watch the entertaining video on her social media platforms.

Urvashi Rautela's bold fashion choices have unquestionably turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival. On Day 1, she graced the event with a one-of-a-kind alligator neckpiece, making a daring statement that garnered both admiration and criticism. 

Notably, on Day 3, she opted for a striking blue lipstick that perfectly complemented her ensemble. 

The unconventional color reminded many of Aishwarya Rai's iconic Cannes appearance when she sported violet lipstick. Some even drew comparisons to Ichiban from the popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, highlighting Urvashi's penchant for pushing boundaries and embracing the unconventional.

